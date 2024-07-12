Supreme Court grants interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal; refers legal question on PMLA to larger bench

New Delhi: Supreme Court grants interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case. The Apex Court refers his petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to a larger bench.

On Supreme Court granting interim bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal in ED matter of Excise Policy case, Supreme Court lawyer Shadan Farasat – representing Kejriwal – says, “The Court observed that insofar as his arrest is concerned, there are certain aspects on the necessity of arrest… They said Mr Kejriwal has undergone a large period of incarceration already and therefore, directed his release and bail immediately in the ED matter…”