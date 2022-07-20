Supreme Court directed that no coercive steps should be taken against Nupur Sharma in the multiple FIRs registered in several states

New Delhi: The Supreme Court directed that no coercive steps should be taken against former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma in the multiple FIRs registered in several states over her remarks on Prophet Mohammed during a television channel debate. The Court said that the same relief will cover any future FIR or complaint which may be registered or entertained against her with respect to the same telecast. A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala, which had earlier refused to entertain Ms Sharma’s petition on 1st of July, today issued notice on a fresh Miscellaneous Application filed by her seeking to revive her earlier plea. Nupur Sharma’s lawyer Senior Advocate Maninder Singh submitted that after apex court’s order of 1st July, genuine and serious life threats have surfaced against her, and due to threats to life and liberty, she is not in a position to avail the alternate remedy of approaching the High Court as earlier directed by the Supreme Court. Considering the submission, the bench said, its main concern is to ensure protection for Nupur Sharma so that she can avail her remedies under law. The bench issued notices to the Union government and States, where FIRs have been registered, to explore the modality of giving her security from life threats. The next hearing of the case will be held on 10th of August.

The relief was granted in Ms Sharma’s application to revive her withdrawn writ petition which was filed to club the multiple FIRs registered in different states over her remarks. She had also sought a stay of arrest in the cases as interim relief. In the Miscellaneous Application filed to re-open the writ petition, Ms Sharma has said that she is receiving rape and death threats after the Court’s critical comments against her on July 1. Nupur Sharma had withdrawn her petition on 1st of July following the critical remarks by a vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala.