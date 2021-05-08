Supreme Court constituted National Task Force (NTF) to assess, recommend the need and distribution of oxygen for the entire country

New Delhi: Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, in its order, constituted a National Task Force (NTF) to assess, recommend the need and distribution of oxygen for the entire country.

The Supreme Court in its order said that the National Task Force members will be (1) Dr Bhabatosh Biswas, Former Vice-Chancellor, West Bengal University of Health Sciences, Kolkata, (2) Dr Devender Singh Rana, Chairperson, Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi. (3) Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairperson and Executive Director, Narayana Healthcare, Bengaluru (4) Dr Gagandeep Kang, Professor, Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu, (5) Dr JV Peter, Director, Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu. (6) Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairperson and Managing Director, Medanta Hospital and Heart Institute, Gurugram (7) Dr Rahul Pandit, Director, Critical Care Medicine and ICU, Fortis Hospital, Mulund (Mumbai, Maharashtra) and Kalyan (Maharashtra). (8) Dr Saumitra Rawat, Chairman & Head, Department of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplant, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi (9) Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin, Senior Professor and Head of Department of Hepatology, Director, Institute of Liver and Biliary Science (ILBS), Delhi

(10) Dr Zarir F Udwadia, Consultant Chest Physician, Hinduja Hospital, Breach Candy Hospital and Parsee General Hospital, Mumbai (11) Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India (ex officio member). (12) The Convenor of the National Task Force, who shall also be a member, will be the Cabinet Secretary to the Union Government to the task force.