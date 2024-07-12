Supreme Court Collegium Proposes Seven New High Court Chief Justices

The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, has recommended the appointment of Chief Justices for the High Courts of Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Madras, and Meghalaya. Justice Manmohan is recommended for Delhi High Court, Justice Rajiv Shakdher for Himachal Pradesh, Justice Suresh Kumar Kait for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice G.S. Sandhawalia for Madhya Pradesh, Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar for Kerala, Justice Tashi Rabstan for Meghalaya, and Justice K.R. Shriram for Madras. The recommendations address current and upcoming vacancies.