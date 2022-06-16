Support to Agnipath Scheme by Department of School Education & Literacy through National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)

New Delhi :The Ministry of Defence, GoI has unveiled the “Agnipath” scheme which is a pan India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors. It is a transformative initiative that will provide a youthful profile to the armed forces. Under this scheme, young persons will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as “Agniveer”. It provides an opportunity for youth to serve in the regular cadre of the armed forces for a period of 4 years including training period. Agniveers shall be recruited between the ages of 17.5 to 21 years. Candidates who are 10th /12th pass can apply for the recruitment process.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education welcomes this initiative of the Government of India to induct young men and women into the armed forces to develop a vibrant defence force and disciplined skilled youth with military ethos in civil society.

To support this initiative, the Department of School Education & Literacy through its autonomous institution, the National Institute of Open Schooling, is instituting a special programme in consultation with the Defence Authorities to enable those Agniveers who are 10th class pass to further their education and obtain a 12th class pass Certificate by developing customized courses that are not only current but very relevant to their area of service. This certificate is recognised for both employment and higher education purposes in the whole country. This will benefit the Agniveers to gain adequate educational qualification and skills to take up productive role in society later in life. This special programme of NIOS will facilitate enrolment, development of courses, student support, provision of self-learning material, accreditation of study centres, personal contact programme, evaluation and certification. Open schooling system of NIOS which is extremely user friendly and accessible to all from anywhere, anytime opens its doors to all the Agniveers under the Agnipath Scheme.