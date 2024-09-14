Superstar Ranbir Kapoor inaugurates all-new Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom at Civil Lines in Gurugram

Aims to offer an integrated shopping experience by opening both Kalyan Jewellers and Candere lifestyle jewellery showrooms

Gurugram : Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery brands, has opened its latest showroom at Civil Lines, Sadar Bazar in Gurugram. This brand-new showroom, inaugurated by Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, marks the company’s 23rd outlet, further strengthening its presence in the Delhi-NCR region. The event drew an enthusiastic crowd, with fans and patrons alike gathering in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the superstar. The warm welcome added a vibrant energy to the launch, reflecting the excitement and anticipation surrounding the opening of this flagship showroom. The showroom offers a wide range of exquisite designs from Kalyan Jewellers, featuring popular house brands such as Muhurat (Wedding Jewellery Line), Mudhra (Handcrafted Antique Jewellery), Nimah (Temple Jewellery), and more.

The launch celebrations were further enhanced by the unveiling of Candere, Kalyan Jewellers’ lifestyle jewellery brand. Known for its trendy and contemporary designs, Candere offers lightweight collections that cater to the tastes of today’s Gen Z, working women, and style-savvy men. With prices starting at Rs 10,000/-, Candere’s jewellery makes for ideal gifts. Originally a digital-first brand, Candere has evolved into an omni-channel retailer, combining the convenience of online shopping with the tangible experience of a physical store.

With a luxurious ambiance and an extensive collection of signature jewellery lines from both Kalyan Jewellers and Candere, these showrooms are set to provide an unparalleled shopping experience to patrons in the region. Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “The opening of Kalyan Jewellers and Candere at Sadar Bazar, Gurugram, allows us to connect with two distinct audiences. Kalyan Jewellers will continue to deliver a world-class shopping experience for our long-standing, dedicated customers, while Candere will engage a younger, more digital-savvy demographic. Our goal is to provide an exceptional shopping environment that caters to diverse preferences while staying true to our core values of trust and transparency.”

To mark the occasion, Kalyan Jewellers and Candere have announced a range of exciting offers to ensure customers receive the best value on their jewellery purchases. Additionally, the Kalyan Special Gold Board Rate – the lowest in the market and standardized across all company showrooms – will apply.