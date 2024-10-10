Superstar Amitabh Bachchan releases teaser video of #KalyanNavratri celebrations

Mumbai: Kalyan Jewellers’ brand ambassador and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has released the teaser video of #KalyanNavratri festivities held at the Kalyanamaram family’s residence in Thrissur.

The 3-minute video features Amitabh Bachchan reciting the Sankrit shloka ‘Yaa Devi Sarva Bhuteshu, Shakti Roopena Samsthita, Namas Tasyai, Namas Tasyai, Namas Tasyai, Namo Namaha’ is a powerful verse from the Devi Mahatmyam, part of the Markandeya Purana. It is a hymn dedicated to Goddess Durga, celebrating her as the universal mother and the embodiment of divine energy. The shloka is a reverent acknowledgment of the goddess’s omnipresence and her role as the source of all energy and vitality in the universe.

This teaser video is enhanced by an evocative musical score, composed by the talented duo Rohan-Vinayak, with Jarvis lending his expertise as recordist. This spiritual rendition is not is a celebration of strength, tradition, and beauty—values central to the Kalyanaraman family.

Amitabh Bachchan is the latest to join the #KalyanNavratri festivities, after the conclusion of a star-studded evening at the Kalyanaraman residence. The event saw a confluence of Bollywood and South Cinema, with prominent names like Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif, Bobby Deol, Saif Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Naga Chaitanya, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Rashmika Mandanna gracing the occasion.

This video features the theme of this year’s Navratri celebrations, which revolves around Lord Rama’s legacy, specifically highlighting the pivotal moment of breaking the ‘Dhanush Baan’ at Sita Mata’s swayamvar. The event also showcases a young Lord Krishna in his cradle swing, representing divine strength and virtue. Together, these two divine representations of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna—each a manifestation of Lord Vishnu in different avatars—bring forth a culturally rich and spiritually profound exhibit, as part of the grand festivities.

The Kalyanaraman family continues the tradition of displaying the “Bommai Kolu”, a festive display of dolls and figurines. The order in which the Bommai or the dolls are kept symbolises the evolution from a materialistic level to an elevated spiritual level through depiction of everyday scenes and the divine forms of the goddesses, Saraswati, Parvati and Lakshmi.