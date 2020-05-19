Super Cyclone AMPHAN is likely to make landfall between Digha, Hatiya Islands close to Sundarbans on the 20th May

New Delhi: Super Cyclone AMPHAN is likely to make landfall between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans with maximum sustained wind 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph during afternoon to evening of tomorrow, the 20th May.

Extensive damage to all types of kutcha houses, some damage to old badly managed Pucca structures. Potential threat from flying objects. Extensive uprooting of communication and power poles. Disruption of rail/road link at several places. Extensive damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards. Blowing down of Palm and coconut trees. Uprooting of large bushy trees. Large boats and ships may get torn from their moorings.

