Sunshine Hospital Organises Walkathon on World Heart Day 2024

Bhubaneswar : Sunshine Hospital, a leading healthcare provider in Bhubaneswar, observed World Heart Day by organizing a Walkathon from Laxmi Sagar Melana Padia to its hospital premises. The initiative aimed to raise awareness about cardiovascular health and promote heart-healthy lifestyles.World Heart Day observed on 29th September every year, dedicated to raising awareness about cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and the importance of heart health. Sunshine Hospital is a premier healthcare institution in Bhubaneswar, renowned for its advanced medical facilities and expert care in specialties such as cardiology, neurology, and critical care.

The event was honoured by the presence of Shri Prithibiraj Harichandan, Hon’ble Law Minister of Odisha, as the chief guest. He was joined by notable medical experts, including Dr. Ritesh Acharya, Consultant Cardiologist; Dr. Swetanka Das, Consultant in Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery; Dr. Alok Lodh, CEO of Sunshine Hospital; and Dr. Ayashkant Mohanty, Director of Sunshine Hospital. Brig. (Prof) Dr. P.K. Sahoo, Chief Consultant in Brain & Spine Surgery, Mr. Sandeep Prusty, DGM Growth & Development, and Mr. Jagat Jiban Jena, GM Operations, were also present. The program was conducted by Cornal Trilochan Das, GM Administration.

Chief Consultant in Brain & Spine Surgery, Brigadier (Prof) Dr. P.K. Sahoo of Sunshine Hospital, highlighted the significance of the event, stating, “This Walkathon is a crucial reminder for everyone to focus on heart health. Simple lifestyle changes can dramatically reduce the risk of heart disease, and at Sunshine Hospital, we remain dedicated to providing the best care while raising awareness about these life-saving habits.”