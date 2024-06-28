InternationalNational

Sunita Williams Ordered to Shelter in Starliner Due to Russian Satellite Breakup

Indian American NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore took shelter in Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft as debris from a defunct Russian satellite threatened the International Space Station. The debris event, involving the RESURS-P1 satellite breaking into 100 pieces near the station, occurred around 9:30 pm IST. NASA is addressing minor helium system leaks and thruster performance issues, prolonging the astronauts’ mission from 8 days to over three weeks. They remain safe aboard the spacecraft, capable of returning to Earth if needed.

