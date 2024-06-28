Sunita Williams Ordered to Shelter in Starliner Due to Russian Satellite Breakup

Indian American NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore took shelter in Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft as debris from a defunct Russian satellite threatened the International Space Station. The debris event, involving the RESURS-P1 satellite breaking into 100 pieces near the station, occurred around 9:30 pm IST. NASA is addressing minor helium system leaks and thruster performance issues, prolonging the astronauts’ mission from 8 days to over three weeks. They remain safe aboard the spacecraft, capable of returning to Earth if needed.