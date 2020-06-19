Sunil Kumar Satya elevated to the post of Executive Director in NTPC-Darlipali

Bhubaneswar: Sunil Kumar Satya has been elevated to the post of Executive Director in NTPC-Darlipali on 9th June 2020. Prior to this, he was holding the post of Chief General Manager of NTPC-Darlipali since May, 2019. He played a key role for Commissioning & Commercial Operation Declaration of Unit#1(800 MW) of NTPC-Darlipali.

A Mechanical Engineering Graduate from South Gujarat University, Surat, Shri Satya had joined NTPC as Engineering Executive Trainee(EET) in the year 1987. During his career span of 33 years, he has gained expertise in Mechanical Maintenance (Boiler & Turbine) and had been entrusted with diverse responsibilities in the field of Operation, Maintenance and Commissioning Systems of various NTPC Gas & Thermal Power Projects, such as, Auraiya(Gas), Dadri(Gas & Thermal), Solapur(Thermal) and presently in Darlipali(Thermal).

Shri Satya was also instrumental in compliance of reforms in NTPC with A.T.Kearney Core Team. He has also contributed in the development of Boiler Tube material for Advanced Ultra Super Critical(AUSC) Boiler alongwith BHEL and IGCAR (Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research), which was trial tested at NTPC-Dadri.

