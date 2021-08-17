Sundargarh launches e-SWASTHYA and other initiatives, aims to benefit Rural Population

• Free Digital Diagnostics at 12 Health Centres

• Physiotherapy and other advanced Therapies at Block level

• Safety Kit for protection of Workers

• Children’s Nutrition programme completes 1 year

Sundargarh : Sundargarh District Administration introduces three important public welfare programmes for the people with a focus on rural population. The Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan inaugurated the initiatives at a special event on the occasion of Independence Day at Vikash Bhawan, Sundargarh.

The programmes launched include ‘e-SWASTHYA’, a major step to provide preventive health checkups free to the urban and rural population. Similarly, block level Integrated Physiotherapy and Therapeutics Unit for various modern therapies and Safety Kit for protection and well being of workers were introduced. Likewise, the special nutrition programme for young children distributing Ragi Laddu mix and Spirulina fortified Chiki and Sugar through the Anganwadi centres, completes one year. The initiatives are supported by District Mineral Foundation (DMF).

“The Spirulina and Ragi Laddu mix distribution in the district for nutrition of children have been well received. It has become beneficial for small children to help prevent Malnutrition and bring overall growth in them. ‘e-SWASTHYA’ and Physiotherapy services will be now immensely useful to the public of Sundargarh. We have started these new initiatives to provide various health facilities free of cost to the people at rural areas through the CHCs/PHCs”, informs Collector Sundargarh Nikhil Pavan Kalyan.

‘e-SWASTHYA’ – a Comprehensive Diagnostics Test Package

The people of Sundargarh can now get various free diagnostics test under e-SWASTHYA. The beneficiaries can have over 76 types of test reports from a single sample including record of vitals. ‘Lab-in-the–Bag’, an advanced mobile lab facility introduced under this programme, is available at 12 CHCs across the district. Moreover, sample collection points are set up in various locations of the district to connect people with the services.

Digitization of the ‘Matrujyoti’ data under e-SWASTHYA will now help the system to record and access the health history of pregnant women digitally. The database will be operated through web portal and mobile application, which was launched at the occasion.

Making Advanced Therapies available at the Block level

Modern day therapies like Physiotherapy, Early Intervention Therapy, Speech Therapy, Learning Therapy, Behavioural Therapy are beneficial for complications in lifestyle, post accident issues, before and after surgery, old age and congenital problems. So, with the implementation of Integrated Physiotherapy & Therapeutics Unit rural people from over 150 villages across 11 blocks will be benefited with this free service.

Workers Safety a Priority

Sundargarh District Administration provides a special kit to protect workers of mines, factories, construction and other sectors. The Kit containing shoes and socks, goggles, helmet, hand gloves, gum boots, special mask to protect from dust, safety harness, jacket, first- aid kits, rain coat and other essential equipments, was launched. In the first phase more than 15,000 beneficiaries will be provided with these safety kits. The special kit was given to some workers at the occasion.

One year Completion of Nutrition Programme

The special nutrition programme covering Spirulina fortified Sugar and Chikki and Ragi Laddu for Children in Sundargarh have completed 1 year. Today, the initiative benefits one lakh forty two thousand children with Spirulina distribution. Similarly, over sixty three thousand children are being nourished by Ragi Laddu mix distribution. The Administration has further involved local Women SHGs with it enabling them a livelihood.

Among others, PD DRDA & CEO DMF Bhairab Singh Patel, CDMO Dr. Saroj Kumar Mishra, CDAO Ramachandra Nayak, DSWO Prabasini Chakra, Chairman Spirulina Foundation Mahesh R.V. and senior officials of the District and DMF were present at the occasion. A Millets food exhibition was organised. SHG women were honoured for their role in the nutrition programme. Few Anganwadi children from Tangarpali block conveyed the benefits of Ragi Laddu and Spirulina by dance and song.