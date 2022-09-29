Sundargarh Hosts 2-Day Pilot Training Programme For Implementation of SDG 2030 in Odisha

Sundargarh: The Govt of Odisha is taking effective steps to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030 in the state.

For the purpose, special workshops are being organized by the Department of Planning & Convergence to train and prepare grassroots district-level officials across the state. The pilot workshop has been organized in Sundargarh.

In 2015, the United Nations had identified 17 objectives as Sustainable Development Goals for ensuring long-term Social, Economic and Environmental development for the humanity. To achieve those targets by 2030, the state government has prepared a calibrated action plan.

The two-day pilot workshop at the District Panchayat Resource Centre in Sundargarh concluded on Wednesday. Inaugurating the workshop on Tuesday, Collector Dr. Parag H Gavali called upon the participating officials to take the state Govt’s various public welfare programmes and schemes to the grassroots and ensure their successful implementation.

Addressing the workshop in virtual mode, Joint Secy Planning & Convergence Shri Manish Agarwal said, “Identification and redressal of various local issues hold key to achieving sustainable development goals. Similarly, proper utilization of local resources will bolster development.”

CDO & EO ZP Sundargarh, Shri Bhairab Singh Patel joined the workshop as the Nodal Officer of the SDG in the district. Officials from 15 government departments of the district who participated in the workshop were imparted training on ways to achieve the 17 important United Nations objectives.

Shri Agarwal said such orientation workshops will be organized in all districts of the state in a phased manner.

Total eradication of poverty, making the state free from hunger by ensuring food security, provision of nutritious food for all, availability of quality education and advanced healthcare, promotion of women’s empowerment, elimination of gender inequality in any form, provision of clean drinking water and sanitation management constitute the agenda of the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

Training on ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern renewable energy for all, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation, taking action to combat climate change and its impact and proper utilization of available local resources were imparted to the participants in various sessions.

To achieve those targets, grassroots officials in every district will be imparted similar training.

Capacity Building Expert from the department of Planning & Convergence Shri Saroj Kumar Dash conducted the two-day workshop. Deputy Director State SDG Cell Dr. Upasana Mohapatra, Social Sector Expert (PMU SDG) Dr. Ramesh Chelan, Environment Expert Shri Janmejay Mishra and Deputy Director District Planning & Convergence Dept Sundargarh Dr. Bigyananand Mohanty joined the workshop as trainers.

The trainers and participants at the workshop visited various panchayats under Sundargarh and Tangarpali blocks and interacted with women, youth and farmers and enquired about their skill, employment and livelihood opportunities.