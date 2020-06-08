Rourkela: Sundargarh District reports 12 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, tally at 111.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 138 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, tally at 2994. Of the 138 new COVID19 cases in Odisha, 125 were in quarantine & 13 local contacts.

New Cases District wise:

Jajpur: 6

Khordha: 13

Rayagada: 1

Mayurbhanj: 6

Nayagarh: 3

Dhenkanal: 3

Cuttack: 15

Kalahandi: 2

Keonjhar: 10

Kandhamal:10

Bhadrak: 11

Ganjam: 33

Sambalpur: 1

Bolangir: 1

Sundargarh:12

Nuapada:3

Puri:7

Kendrapada:1

Related

comments