Sukoon Wellness Resort expands with new Aromatic Executive Cottages

Elevating Wellness Tourism in Uttarakhand – doubles resort’s capacity

Dehradun : Stotrak Hotels, an amalgamated experiential hotel chain with a presence in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan, announces a significant expansion at Sukoon – Wellness resort in Dakpathar, Uttarakhand, with the addition of six new Sugandh-themed Executive Cottages. This expansion doubles the resort’s capacity to 12 cottages, comfortably accommodating over 40 guests.

The Executive Cottages, 25% larger than their predecessors, offer a unique sensory experience that sets Sukoon apart in the wellness tourism sector. Each cottage is infused with natural aromas, creating a serene and refreshing environment that complements the surrounding landscape. This expansion addresses the increasing demand for spacious, family-friendly accommodations and enhances Sukoon’s suitability for group retreats, pre-wedding events, and corporate gatherings.

Bani Sharma, Founder of Sukoon Resort, commented “These new cottages expand not just our capacity but also our commitment to offering an immersive, personalised experience. The Sugandh theme brings a new sensory element to the Sukoon experience, engaging guests in a journey toward wellness.”

Sukoon Resort’s upgraded offerings include an all-weather indoor swimming pool with chromotherapy, a separate kids’ pool, steam and infrared sauna facilities, and a wide range of outdoor activities. Guests can enjoy farm-to-table dining experiences, including the Chef’s special Garhwali Thali and live Chullah cooking in Ras Rasoi, high tea under a rainfall canopy, poolside brunch, and dining under the stars. The resort also offers unique activities such as bird watching with over 300 species, scenic river walks, and guided nature trails, enhancing the guest experience.

Manish Goyal, Founder of Stotrak Hospitality Group, said “At the heart of Sukoon Resort is a focus on guest-centric, sustainable hospitality. These enhancements reflect our continued commitment to meeting the evolving preferences of our guests, while upholding our core values of wellness, sustainability, and immersive natural experiences.”

Sukoon Resort continues its focus on sustainability and eco-friendly practices, including support for local communities through the production of natural, handmade soaps by women from nearby villages. Other initiatives include composting kitchen waste for use in the on-site vegetable garden, reducing single-use plastics by providing bamboo toothbrushes and reusable slippers, and reusing pool water in the lotus pond. The resort also utilises solar power for heating and outdoor lighting and provides fresh RO water in guest rooms to minimise plastic use.

Sukoon’s location near Dakpathar Barrage offers easy access to tranquil river views and popular nearby attractions, including Tiger Fall, Gupt Sahastradhara, and Asan Barrage. Guests can enjoy bird watching, home to over 300 species, and a variety of nature trails. The proximity to Chakrata, a hill station at 7000 ft, makes it an ideal destination for trekking enthusiasts looking for offbeat experiences.

With enhanced capacity and offerings, Sukoon is well-suited for corporate bookings, pre-wedding gatherings, and family retreats. Customised itineraries, wellness packages, and curated event arrangements ensure an immersive, personalised stay for every guest.

Sukoon continues to offer a balanced blend of luxury, sustainability, and tranquility, making it an ideal choice for those seeking rejuvenation in nature. The resort’s expansion is part of its ongoing commitment to delivering a holistic wellness experience that meets the needs of today’s conscious travellers.