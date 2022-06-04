Sukinda Chromite Mine bags first prize in overall safety performance at 39th Annual Metalliferous Mines Safety Week

Sukinda : The 39th Annual Metalliferous Mines Safety Week, held under the aegis of Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), Bhubaneswar region, concluded on May 3, 2022. It was hosted by Sukinda Chromite Mine of Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML) located in Jajpur district of Odisha.

The week-long workshop, organised after a gap of two years, emphasised the need for recognising hazards, managing risks, and improving safety standards in mining operations. Several safety stalls were also set up by the participating miners to demonstrate the efforts taken and executed to improve mine safety and productivity.

Shri Ujjwal Tah, Deputy Director General of Mines Safety, South Eastern Zone Ranchi graced the function as Chief Guest in the presence of Shri Krishnendu Mondal, Director of Mines Safety, Bhubaneswar Region; Shri Pankaj Satija, Managing Director, TSML, Shri Sushant Kumar Mishra, Senior General Manager, TSML and other senior dignitaries of DGMS.

Sukinda Chromite Mine of TSML bagged the first prize in overall safety performance and Daitari Iron Ore Mine of OMC was conferred the second prize for year 2021-22. For the year 2020-21, Sukinda Chromite Mine of TSML won the first prize in overall category and Orissa Sands Complex (OSCOM) Mine of IREL(India) Limited won the second prize.

The prestigious Mishrilal Award was conferred to Sukinda Chromite Mine of TSML (A category), Sukinda Mines (Chromite) of IMFA (B category), Mahagiri Mines (Chromite) of IMFA (C category) and Chhuinpali Quartzite Mine of TRL Krosaki Refractories Ltd (D Category) in different categories of mines depending on production levels.

Expressed his satisfaction on the safety statistics of Bhubaneshwar Region Mines Shri Ujjwal Tah urged the participants to hand hold the unorganised sector in bringing up their safety standards by extending various infrastructural facilities to them.

Shri Krishnendu Mondal said “ Systematic approach and right attitude can help us achieve Zero Harm in mines and plants. Safety is something that has to be imbibed in our work culture”

Shri Pankaj Satija highlighted the importance of such safety functions for reinforcing the positive behaviour at workplace. He emphasized on preparation and use of quality SOPs and involvement of competent work force to mitigate safety risks in operations

40 mines under the jurisdiction of DGMS , Bhubaneswar region participated in the safety week celebration bserved from May 11 to 17, 2022. Competitions were held in various categories and mines inspections were also carried out to focus on implementation of several safety and welfare measures in the mines. Participating companies included OMC, IMFA, NALCO, HINDALCO, UTKAL ALUMINA, ACC CEMENT, GRANITE GROUP OF MINES, TSML, IDCOL, GRAPHITE MINES, TRL, IREL(India) Limited, UAIL, FACOR and STONE QUARRY GROUP OF MINES, etc. Cultural and prize-distribution programme was organised at the conclusion of the programme.