Sufficient wheat stock available to undertake market interventions: Centre

A meeting of the Committee of Ministers was held here today under chairmanship of Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation to review the prices of essential commodities.

The position of wheat stocks and prices was taken up for detailed discussion. Approximately 266 LMT of wheat has been procured till 18.06.2024 in RMS 2024, against a procurement of 262 LMT in RMS 2023. After meeting the requirement for PDS and other Welfare Schemes, which is approximately 184 LMT, sufficient stock of wheat is available to undertake market interventions, as and when required.

The Union Minister directed that a close watch may be kept on the prices of wheat and suitable policy interventions to be undertaken to ensure price stability for the consumers of the country.