Sufficient Food Grains Stocks Available to Meet the Country’s Requirement

Government of India has sufficient food grain stocks under Central Pool to meet the requirement of NFSA and its Other Welfare Schemes as well as for additional allocation of PMGKAY. About 159 LMT of Wheat and 104 LMT of Rice will be available as on 1st of January 2023, which is well above the respective buffer norms requirement of 138 LMT of Wheat and 76 LMT of Rice as on 1st of January. As on 15.12.2022, around 180 LMT of Wheat and 111 LMT of Rice are available in the Central Pool.

Buffer norms requirements have been envisaged for particular dates of the year as on 1st of April, 1st of July, 1st of October and 1st of January. The stock position of Wheat and Rice under Central Pool have always remained well above the buffer norms. Around 227 LMT of Wheat and 205 LMT of Rice were available as on 1st of October, 2022 against the respective buffer norms requirements of 205 LMT of Wheat and 103 LMT of Rice as on 1st of October. Adequate quantity of food grains will be available as on 1st of January, 2023 well above the buffer norms requirement of 1st of January.

Though procurement of Wheat during last season was on lower side due to lesser production coupled with selling by farmers at prices higher than MSP in the open market consequent to geo-political situation, yet enough stock of Wheat will still be available in Central Pool to cater to the needs of the country till the time next Wheat crop arrives. Further, the allocations under NFSA as well as PMGKAY have also been revised in favour of rice for having sufficient Wheat stock in Central Pool to cater to the requirements of Welfare Schemes.

Government of India has enhanced the MSP of Wheat crop this year to Rs. 2125/qtl against the last year MSP of Rs. 2015/qtl for RMS 2022-23. Thus, increase in MSP of Rs. 110/qtl coupled with fairly good climatic conditions, it is expected that the production and procurement of Wheat during next season shall remain normal. Procurement of Wheat next season would commence from April 2023 and as per initial assessment there has been a fair increase in the sowing of Wheat crop as compared to last year.

Government of India has ensured that sufficient stock of food grains are available in the Central Pool to meet the requirement of all the Welfare Schemes across the country and prices remain under control.