Sudarsan Pattnaik extended his warm wishes to Dalai Lama on his 85th birthday

Puri: Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik today extended his warm wishes to Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on his 85th birthday.

The artist took to Twitter to post two pictures dedicating it to Dalai Lama on his special day. While in one post, Pattnaik posted a picture of Dalai Lama’s sand mural, in another post he shared a picture of himself with the spiritual leader.

“A very warm birthday wishes to His Holiness the 14th #DalaiLama. On this special auspicious day of his 85th birthday .One of my SandArt at puri beach in Odisha,” Tweets Pattnaik .

