Successful training launch of Short-Range Ballistic Missile, Prithvi-II, carried out off Odisha coast

New Delhi : A successful training launch of a Short-Range Ballistic Missile, Prithvi-II was carried out on January 10, 2023 from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. A well-established system, Prithvi-II missile, has been an integral part of India’s nuclear deterrence. The missile struck its target with high accuracy. The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.