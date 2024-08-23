Successful Total Laparoscopic Hysterectomy (TLH) Operations in Tata Medica Hospital

Kalinganagar, August 23, 2024; Two women patients suffering from multiple uterine fibroids and the other from adenomyosis underwent successful surgeries at Tata Medica Hospital in Kalinganagar. The surgery was performed by Dr Bibekanand Rath, Associate Consultant, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and his team.

The first patient, a 41-year-old woman from Sankhachila, Jajpur, had been experiencing lower abdominal pain and generalized weakness for three months. After thorough examination, routine blood tests, and ultrasound, she was diagnosed with multiple uterine fibroids.

The second patient, a 40-year-old woman from Kamakhyanagar, Dhenkanal, a known hypertensive, had been battling severe lower abdominal pain and bleeding issues for over an year. She was diagnosed with adenomyosis following a comprehensive evaluation.

Both patients were admitted to Tata Medica Hospital and underwent Total Laparoscopic Hysterectomies (TLH) under general anesthesia. The surgeries were performed with precision and care by Dr. B Rath and his team.

The patients experienced a smooth recovery and were discharged from the hospital in excellent condition, free from any post-operative complications. The successful outcomes of these surgeries highlight the expertise and advanced medical facilities available at Tata Medica Hospital Kalinganagar.