Successful Teacher Training Workshop on “Nano Quest – A journey of exploration through nanoworld” at CSIR-CSIO, Chandigarh in association with KAMP and CBSE

New Delhi, 20th November: A specialized Teacher Training Workshop convened at CSIR-CSIO in Chandigarh on November 20th, 2023 marked a significant milestone in the realm of science education. The workshop, organized as part of Knowledge and Awareness Mapping Platform (KAMP)’s third Continuous Professional Development (CPD) program for educators in collaboration with the CSIR – Central Scientific Instruments Organization (CSIO) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), brought together over 40 enthusiastic teachers from diverse schools.

The central theme of the workshop, “Nano Quest – A Journey of Exploration through Nanoworld,” underscored the commitment of educators to enhance their knowledge and teaching skills in the field of science education. The diverse training modules covered various facets of science education, providing a unique opportunity for educators to learn from esteemed scientists and experts associated with CSIR-CSIO, Chandigarh.

Dr. Sachin Tyagi, Principal Scientist at CSIR-CSIO, delivered an enlightening technical session on “माइक्रोवेव अवशोषण अनप्रयोग – “माइक्रोवेव अवशोषण अनुप्रयोग – चुभंकीय सामग्री आधारि त समिश्रण” which translates to “Microwave Absorption Applications – Magnetic Material Based Composites.” The workshop also featured a session by Dr. Abhay Sachdev, Senior Scientist at CSIR-CSIO, exploring the “Prospects and Applications of Nanomedicines.” In a practical turn, Dr. B. Sreekanth and Dr. Inderpreet Kaur, scientists from CSIR-CSIO, guided teachers on Environmental Monitoring, providing insights into skill development in a scientific context.

Mr. Dhiraj Singh Rajput, Regional Head of KAMP and Mr. Kaushal Payal, Regional Manager of KAMP captivated the audience with an in-depth presentation on the KAMP, an initiative of CSIR-NIScPR and NCPL. Stressing the importance of science education beyond textbooks and classrooms. Mr. Dheeraj emphasized the need for a dynamic and immersive experience that encourages students to question, explore, and innovate.

The workshop served as a platform for educators and administrators to gain fresh perspectives on science education, exchange ideas on effective teaching strategies, and align with the latest developments in the field. The collective knowledge and experience shared by the scientists promise to leave a lasting impact on the future of science education.

Continuous Professional Development programs of this nature play a vital role in equipping teachers with the latest tools and knowledge to enrich the learning experiences of their students. Beyond enhancing educators’ understanding of scientific concepts, these initiatives aim to spark a profound enthusiasm for scientific exploration in students.

About CSIR-CSIO:

CSIR-Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO) is a premier national laboratory dedicated to the research, design, and development of scientific and industrial instruments. As a multi-disciplinary and multi-dimensional apex industrial research & development organization, CSIO stimulates the growth of the Instrument Industry in India.

About CBSE (Training/Capacity Building Programmes):

CBSE is committed to addressing quality concerns in school education, prioritizing the development of teachers and principals. The Board provides various training programs to enhance their understanding of curriculum, delivery mechanisms, and other professional qualities.

About KAMP:

KAMP is an Initiative and Knowledge Alliance of CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR) and industrial partner M/S Nysa Communications Pvt. Ltd. (NCPL). It aims to develop creativity, meaningful learning, critical reading, and thinking skills, bringing out the inherent abilities of students.