Successful end of National level Handloom Expo-2021

Bhubaneswar: Amidst pandemic Covid-19 restrictions, Boyanika successfully organised the 20th National level Handloom Expo 2021 at Unit-III, IDCO Exhibition Ground, Bhubaneswar. The Exhibition started on 20th January, progressively achieved sales and came to an end on 17th February, a journey of 29 days.

National level

Handloom Expo has gained much more popularity among customers due to its decent ambience, sufficient space inside has good impact on visitors/customers to

move around, bearing mask and to maintain social distance and make purchases of their required handloom products from different stalls.

As a whole, this expo achieved sales of more that Rs. 9 Crores, Boyanika itself achieved Rs. 1.51 Crores. Total sale of Odisha Handloom products amounts to Rs. 3 Crores. The Handloom organisation of other states like Co-optex of Tamilnadu, APCO of Andhrapradesh, Mrignayanee of Madhyapradesh, Kasfab of J&K achieved good sales, more than previous year and expressed their most satisfaction on sales as well as nice arrangements of Mela made by Boyanika.

On the closing day, Buyer-Seller Meet was held and all stall in-charges were felicitated by the Director of Textiles and Managing Director, Boyanika Sri

Jyotiprakash Das with an Uttariya, the sweet packet and certificate of participation. The Dy. Director of Weaver Service Centre, Bhubaneswar, officers of Directorate of Textiles and Boyanika were present in the closing ceremony.