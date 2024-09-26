Successful Delivery of LSAM 13, Fifth MCA Barge for Indian Navy’s INS Tunir

The delivery of ‘Missile Cum Ammunition Barge, LSAM 13 (Yard 81)’, the fifth Barge of 08 x Missile Cum Ammunition Barge project, built by MSME Shipyard, M/s SECON Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd, Visakhapatnam for Indian Navy, was undertaken on 25 Sep 24 at Naval Dockyards, Mumbai for INS Tunir. The Induction Ceremony was presided over by Cmde C Rami Reddy, Commanding Officer, INS Tunir.

The contract for building 08 x Missile Cum Ammunition Barge was signed between MoD and M/s SECON Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd, Visakhapatnam on 19 Feb 21. Induction of these Barges would provide impetus to operational commitments of IN by facilitating Transportation, Embarkation and Disembarkation of articles/ ammunition to IN platforms both alongside jetties and at outer harbours.

These Barges are indigenously designed and built under relevant Naval Rules and Regulation of Indian Register of Shipping. The model testing of the Barge during design stage was undertaken at Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, Visakhapatnam. These Barges are proud flag bearers of Make in India initiative of Government of India.