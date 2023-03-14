Success under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission : Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Till February 2023, 8.93 Crore women from Rural Households have been mobilized into 82.61 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs) under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM). These SHGs have been further federated into 4.82 Lakh Village Organisations (VOs) and 31,305 Cluster Level Federations (CLFs). To support the women producer/SHG members get better marketing access through aggregation and marketing, 401 farm women owned Producer Enterprise (PE)/Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) (including 201 women owned FPOs under the central sector scheme “Formation and Promotion of 10,000 FPOs”) have been promoted under DAY-NRLM. The State wise details of number of Self Help Groups (SHG), no. of Village Organisations (VOs), no. of Cluster Level Federations (CLFs) are attached at Annexure-I, and the State-wise details of no. Producer Enterprises/Farmer Producer Organisation are attached at Annexure –II.
The Ministry has already issued detailed guidelines for facilitation of the formation/functioning of PE/FPO.
The State-wise no. Self Help Groups (SHGs), Village Organisations (VOs), Cluster Level Federations (CLFs) under DAY-NRLM as on February, 2023
|Sl No
|State
|Households Mobilized in to SHG
|Number of SHGs formed
|Number of Village Organizations formed
|Number of CLFs formed
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|8929363
|853122
|27558
|656
|2
|Assam
|3707450
|332315
|18916
|740
|3
|Bihar
|12200889
|1054925
|64909
|1220
|4
|Chhattisgarh
|2727056
|253030
|14098
|571
|5
|Gujarat
|2694386
|270672
|11130
|920
|6
|Jharkhand
|3446912
|277850
|19718
|988
|7
|Karnataka
|2989060
|252285
|29030
|5940
|8
|Kerala
|3644669
|254191
|15915
|939
|9
|Madhya Pradesh
|4797967
|427281
|38751
|1338
|10
|Maharashtra
|5950619
|597697
|30854
|1788
|11
|Odisha
|5442834
|528056
|50091
|6054
|12
|Rajasthan
|2793620
|252952
|19332
|710
|13
|Tamil Nadu
|3675989
|318137
|12531
|1682
|14
|Telangana
|4603338
|439019
|17756
|542
|15
|Uttar Pradesh
|7265721
|693324
|42059
|2357
|16
|West Bengal
|10771352
|1047555
|39309
|3345
|17
|Haryana
|576813
|56053
|3832
|193
|18
|Himachal Pradesh
|338103
|41775
|3005
|71
|19
|Jammu & Kashmir
|620421
|77346
|5874
|494
|20
|Punjab
|393040
|39145
|2642
|87
|21
|Uttarakhand
|403868
|54201
|5698
|346
|22
|Arunachal
|47848
|5849
|558
|16
|23
|Manipur
|68186
|6442
|366
|12
|24
|Meghalaya
|424208
|43656
|4407
|55
|25
|Mizoram
|73765
|9214
|671
|45
|26
|Nagaland
|116365
|13487
|1133
|60
|27
|Sikkim
|50779
|5441
|484
|33
|28
|Tripura
|407996
|45357
|1893
|87
|29
|Andaman & Nikobar
|10997
|1128
|81
|5
|30
|Goa
|46906
|3640
|184
|0
|31
|Ladakh
|4315
|519
|62
|8
|32
|Lakshadweep
|3704
|325
|0
|0
|33
|Puducherry
|53349
|4188
|110
|3
|34
|Daman DIU and NH
|9510
|914
|19
|0
|Total
|89291398
|8261091
|482976
|31305
State wise no. of Producer Enterprises/ Farmer Producer Enterprises under DAY-NRLM as on February, 2023
|Sr.
|State Name
|No. of Producer Enterprises/
Farmer Producer Organisations
|Number of women Producer Members
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|21
|34,063
|2
|Bihar
|22
|48,521
|3
|Chhattisgarh
|8
|12,481
|4
|Gujarat
|2
|6,000
|5
|Jharkhand
|49
|37,611
|6
|Karnataka
|3
|6,381
|7
|Madhya Pradesh
|64
|1,26,152
|8
|Maharashtra
|39
|11,068
|9
|Odisha
|45
|33,891
|10
|Mizoram
|1
|10
|11
|Rajasthan
|39
|25,935
|12
|Tamil Nadu
|1
|900
|13
|Telangana
|63
|66,029
|14
|Uttar Pradesh
|29
|25,600
|15
|West Bengal
|9
|9,890
|16
|Kerala
|5
|2,043
|17
|Assam
|1
|2,162
|Total
|401
|4,48,737
This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.