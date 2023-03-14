Success under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission : Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Till February 2023, 8.93 Crore women from Rural Households have been mobilized into 82.61 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs) under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM). These SHGs have been further federated into 4.82 Lakh Village Organisations (VOs) and 31,305 Cluster Level Federations (CLFs). To support the women producer/SHG members get better marketing access through aggregation and marketing, 401 farm women owned Producer Enterprise (PE)/Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) (including 201 women owned FPOs under the central sector scheme “Formation and Promotion of 10,000 FPOs”) have been promoted under DAY-NRLM. The State wise details of number of Self Help Groups (SHG), no. of Village Organisations (VOs), no. of Cluster Level Federations (CLFs) are attached at Annexure-I, and the State-wise details of no. Producer Enterprises/Farmer Producer Organisation are attached at Annexure –II.

The Ministry has already issued detailed guidelines for facilitation of the formation/functioning of PE/FPO.

The State-wise no. Self Help Groups (SHGs), Village Organisations (VOs), Cluster Level Federations (CLFs) under DAY-NRLM as on February, 2023

Sl No State Households Mobilized in to SHG Number of SHGs formed Number of Village Organizations formed Number of CLFs formed 1 Andhra Pradesh 8929363 853122 27558 656 2 Assam 3707450 332315 18916 740 3 Bihar 12200889 1054925 64909 1220 4 Chhattisgarh 2727056 253030 14098 571 5 Gujarat 2694386 270672 11130 920 6 Jharkhand 3446912 277850 19718 988 7 Karnataka 2989060 252285 29030 5940 8 Kerala 3644669 254191 15915 939 9 Madhya Pradesh 4797967 427281 38751 1338 10 Maharashtra 5950619 597697 30854 1788 11 Odisha 5442834 528056 50091 6054 12 Rajasthan 2793620 252952 19332 710 13 Tamil Nadu 3675989 318137 12531 1682 14 Telangana 4603338 439019 17756 542 15 Uttar Pradesh 7265721 693324 42059 2357 16 West Bengal 10771352 1047555 39309 3345 17 Haryana 576813 56053 3832 193 18 Himachal Pradesh 338103 41775 3005 71 19 Jammu & Kashmir 620421 77346 5874 494 20 Punjab 393040 39145 2642 87 21 Uttarakhand 403868 54201 5698 346 22 Arunachal 47848 5849 558 16 23 Manipur 68186 6442 366 12 24 Meghalaya 424208 43656 4407 55 25 Mizoram 73765 9214 671 45 26 Nagaland 116365 13487 1133 60 27 Sikkim 50779 5441 484 33 28 Tripura 407996 45357 1893 87 29 Andaman & Nikobar 10997 1128 81 5 30 Goa 46906 3640 184 0 31 Ladakh 4315 519 62 8 32 Lakshadweep 3704 325 0 0 33 Puducherry 53349 4188 110 3 34 Daman DIU and NH 9510 914 19 0 Total 89291398 8261091 482976 31305

State wise no. of Producer Enterprises/ Farmer Producer Enterprises under DAY-NRLM as on February, 2023

Sr. State Name No. of Producer Enterprises/ Farmer Producer Organisations Number of women Producer Members 1 Andhra Pradesh 21 34,063 2 Bihar 22 48,521 3 Chhattisgarh 8 12,481 4 Gujarat 2 6,000 5 Jharkhand 49 37,611 6 Karnataka 3 6,381 7 Madhya Pradesh 64 1,26,152 8 Maharashtra 39 11,068 9 Odisha 45 33,891 10 Mizoram 1 10 11 Rajasthan 39 25,935 12 Tamil Nadu 1 900 13 Telangana 63 66,029 14 Uttar Pradesh 29 25,600 15 West Bengal 9 9,890 16 Kerala 5 2,043 17 Assam 1 2,162 Total 401 4,48,737

This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.