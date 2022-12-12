Substantial Increase in Coal Production ; Production Touches 524. 2 million ton upto November 2022

New Delhi : The all India coal production in the year 2021-2022 was 778.19 Million Tonne (MT) in comparison to 716.083 MT in the year 2020-2021. Further, in the current financial year (upto November’22), the country has produced about 524.2 MT of coal as compared to about 448.1 MT during the same period of last year with a growth of about 17%.

The production from the allocated captive /commercial blocks for the last three years and current year (upto November, 2022) is given below:

Financial Year Production (MT) 2019-20 58.88 2020-21 63.14 2021-22 85.32 2022-23 (till November’22) 67.16 (Provisional)

In 2022-23 (upto November’22), the supply/dispatch of domestic coal in the country was 558.244 MT (Provisional).

Action taken by the Government to enhance the production of coal in the country:

Enhanced coal production from mines of Coal India Ltd (CIL) – both in capacity of existing mines as well as operationalization of new mines/projects. Enhanced production from commercial coal mines. Enactment of Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2021 for enabling captive mines owners (other than atomic minerals) to sell up to 50% of their annual mineral (including coal) production in the open market after meeting the requirement of the end use plant. Overall improvement of coal logistics by way of First Mile Connectivity, Rail Projects and integrated logistics movement of coal. Induction of enhanced Mass Production Technologies and enhancing efficiency of mines with introduction of Digitization of operation and introduction of ERP. Regular monitoring by Ministry of Coal. Single Window Clearance system for facilitation of clearances for early operationalization of coal mines.

