Subhadra Yojana to Include Odisha Government Employees in New Initiative

In the last week of November, over 20 lakh beneficiaries will receive funds from the third phase of the Subhadra Yojana, with the fourth installment scheduled for December. The state government aims to provide support to more than one crore women by the end of December.

The Block Development Officer (BDO) will oversee the re-evaluation of rejected applications, while a three-member committee will be established at the district level to assist. Beneficiaries who were dismissed due to land issues will be re-assessed by the Tehsildar and Revenue Inspector.

Out of 267,000 rejected applications, the majority were denied based on land ownership. Additionally, beneficiaries lacking bank linkage will be contacted to provide their bank statements. Anganwadi workers and Master Book Keepers (MBKs) who were previously rejected due to their government employment will now be included in the scheme