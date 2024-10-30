Subhadra Yojana: Providing much-needed assistance to Anganwadi workers who were previously left out

Bhubaneswar: Setting the record straight on the inclusion of Anganwadi workers in the BJP government’s Subhadra Yojana, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida has confirmed that all excluded workers will receive assistance in the third phase. Speaking to the media in Bhubaneswar, Parida reassured those who were left out in the first and second phases, stating, “I promise you, you’re not forgotten. The third phase has got your back.”

With a whopping 2.67 lakh applications rejected, Parida revealed that the Cabinet has taken the unprecedented step of reevaluating each one to ensure no deserving soul is left behind. “This rejection review is a first in history,” she proudly declared. “We’re not playing around when it comes to helping our people.”

For those eagerly awaiting their chance at assistance, mark your calendars for November 1 when the detailed guidelines for the application review will be released.