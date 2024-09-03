Bhubaneswar: Subhadra Yojana Portal Launched by Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today launched the portal for ‘Subhadra’ Yojana, a flagship scheme of the Odisha government to empower women.

Eligible women willing to apply for inclusion in the scheme can understand the complete process by visiting http://subhadra.odisha.gov.in.

Beneficiaries can get all the information related to Subhadra Yojana in this portal.

“‘Subhadra Yojana’ is a flagship scheme of the Odisha government. More than one crore women will be beneficiaries under this scheme. PM Modi will inaugurate it on September 17. Today the Odisha government launched a website which contains all the queries related to ‘Subhadra Yojana’. New announcements and changes related to the scheme will be on this portal,” says Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida