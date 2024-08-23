SUBHADRA Yojana: Each Beneficiary To Get ₹10,000 Per Annum; ₹50,000 in 5-Years From 2024-25 To 2028-29 CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt to transfer SUBHADRA Yojana assistance of Rs 10,000 per year in DBT to over 1 crore women b/w age group 21-60 twice in every year (on Rakhi Purnima & International Women’s Day): announces CM Mohan Ch Majhi in assembly.

Announces Cabinet Approval Of SUBHADRA Yojana A total of Rs.10,000/- per annum will be paid in two instalments of Rs. 5000/- each on Rakhi Purnima Day and International Women’s Day (March 8). Thus, an eligible woman beneficiary will get Rs. 50,000/- in total in five years It will cover all eligible women aged 21 years or above and less than 60 years Women from economically well-off families, Government servants or Income Tax payees will not be eligible under this scheme. Besides, Women who are receiving assistance of Rs.1,500 or more per month or Rs 18,000 or more per year under any other government scheme will also be ineligible for inclusion under SUBHADRA The Scheme has been approved for implementation from the financial year 2024-25 to financial year 2028-29 . An outlay of Rs.55,825.00 crore has been made for this intiative. In order to ensure transparency in providing the assistance, the payment will be made directly to the beneficiary’s Aadhaar-enabled single-holder (DBT) Bank Account through the Aadhaar Payment Bridge System (APBS). A SUBHADRA Debit Card will also be issued to the beneficiaries. In order to encourage digital transactions, 100 beneficiaries with maximum digital transactions will be identified in each Gram Panchayat and Urban Local Body and an additional incentive of Rs.500/- shall be given to each of them. To avail the benefits under this scheme, the Women can apply by filling up the forms available free of cost at Anganwadi Centres, Block Offices, Mo Seva Kendras, Jan Seva Kendras etc.. A Call Centre will also be set up for ‘SUBHADRA’. Women and Child Development Department will establish a SUBHADRA Society for the implementation and monitoring of the programme. Our Government is taking steps to launch ” SUBHADRA ” at the earliest CM termed SUBHADRA as a path-breaking scheme for women empowerment