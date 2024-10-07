Subhadra Yojana: ₹1 Credit to Beneficiaries Today

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced that the total number of applicants under the Subhadra Yojana is expected to reach 1 crore by Monday, with just 12,000 applications remaining to hit the milestone. The first installment of the scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, and the second phase payment will be released on October 9. Women beneficiaries who complete their applications by October 7 will receive Rs 5,000, with SMS notifications confirming the credit of Re 1 sent to eligible individuals. Parida emphasized that a committee will review any rejected applications to ensure the scheme reaches all beneficiaries by December. She also urged beneficiaries to avoid crowding banks as the process is being conducted in phases.