Subarnarekha Port’s Nutritional Garden Initiative for Women and Children in Chaumukh and Dagra in Baliapal

Baliapal : Subarnarekha Port Private Limited (SPPL) partnered with Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Baliapal, to organize a Nutritional Garden training program for women. The session was held in Dagra and Chaumukh gram panchayats of Baliapal Block and was attended by over 160 women from local villages. The program aimed to provide nutrition to pregnant, lactating, and women with children under 5.

As part of the initiative, nutritional kits containing various seeds such as Bitter Gourd, Bottle Gourd, Chilies, Beans, Brinjal, Tomatoes, Coriander leaves, Pumpkin, Spinach, Cucumber, Ladyfinger, and other leafy vegetables were distributed to the women. The kit also included vermicompost.

The training program and distribution session were well-received. More than 500 women will receive training and nutritional kits in Basta and Baliapal blocks. The event was attended by Amita Rani Patra, a scientist from Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Baliapal, Sushma Dutta, President of GPLF, Chaumukh, Pramod Kumar, Senior Divisional Manager-Administration and Community Engagement, SPPL, and Pramod Kumar Patra, Lead of TSF, Balasore.

Subarnarekha Port Private Limited is committed to the betterment of the communities it serves and will continue to organize impactful initiatives to empower and uplift individuals in need.