Subarnarekha Port opens office near the project area in Baliapal

Baliapal : Subarnarekha Port Private Limited (SPPL) has opened a new office at Kalipada, near to the project, in Baliapal Block of Balasore district. It was inaugurated by Shri Nityanand Sahoo, MLA of Basta, and Shri Dattaray Bhausaheb Shinde, District Magistrate and Collector of Balasore in the presence of Shri Prakash Singh, Executive Director, SPPL.

The new office is equipped with modern amenities and is in line with SPPL’s initiative to mark its presence in Baliapal Block making it easier for staff to work from an office nearer to the project site.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Nityanand Sahoo, MLA, Basta appreciated the initiative of the company on opening up the new office at Baliapal Block and congratulated all present at the event.

Shri Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, Collector, Balasore, said, that it is an important milestone and demonstrates SPPL’s commitment to begin the project construction on a fast track mode. The construction of road connecting to Subarnarekha Port will begin soon followed by other activities.

The event was attended by company officials, PRI members, and community members. Over the last few months, SPPL has been taking many measures for the community including skill development, organising health camps, providing drinking water facilities, engaging with the local SHGs, etc.