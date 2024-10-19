Subarnarekha Port and TSF Empowering Change Disha Programme Transforms Lives of Women in Dagara, Balasore

Baliapal, October 19, 2024: In the coastal village of Dagara, a quiet transformation is taking root through the Disha programme, an initiative by the Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) and Subarnarekha Port Private limited (SPPL). It is aimed at empowering socially marginalized women in the Baliapal and Basta blocks of Balasore. This programme fosters leadership, community engagement, and financial independence among women, enabling them to actively participate in local decision-making.

Anjali Khatua, who joined the Disha programme in 2023, shares her journey: “Through the Disha training, I learned about my rights and responsibilities. With newfound confidence, I started a mushroom cultivation business and expanded into making handicrafts. The income has given me financial independence and allowed me to contribute to our household expenses.”

The programme’s impact is evident across Balasore, as women gain training in advocacy and digital literacy, empowering them to address pressing local issues. Sanjukta Nag, another Dagara resident, describes her experience: “After attending a Gram Sabha meeting, I felt confident speaking up about our village’s development, thanks to the Disha training.”

Through module-based learning, the Disha programme encourages women to identify and address community issues. Recently, Sanjukta and her peers raised concerns about improper waste disposal in their village, prompting them to organize a cleaning drive to raise awareness.

The programme also plays a vital role in safeguarding vulnerable members of the community. Anjali recounts how women united to prevent a child marriage: “We informed the authorities and held peaceful discussions with the family, successfully stopping the marriage without police involvement.”

Currently, the Disha programme supports over 200 women across 13 gram panchayats in the Basta and Baliapal blocks, equipping them with the skills to lead social change.