Subarnarekha Port and TSF Empower Women Through Sabai Grass Training

Baliapal, October 14 , 2024: Maheshwari Patra, from Jugadiha village under Baliapal block of Balasore district, always dreamed of making a meaningful impact in her area. Limited village opportunities once made this seem impossible, but joining the local Kalyani Self-Help Group (SHG) changed everything. Through a two-month training program by Subarnarekha Port Private Limited (SPPL) and Tata Steel Foundation (TSF), she began crafting Sabai grass décor.

Sabai grass, a resilient and sustainable material, grows abundantly in Mayurbhanj’s forest fringes. Traditionally used for ropes in World War II, it has long been crafted into decorative and functional items across West Bengal and Odisha.

Today, Maheshwari stands among the leaders in harnessing this resource, transforming wild Sabai grass into beautiful, marketable products such as baskets, vases, and mats. Supported by SPPL and Tata Steel Foundation’s Community Enterprise Programme, she received comprehensive training in harvesting, processing, and marketing Sabai grass products, equipping her with the skills to shape a brighter future.

Now managing production orders while balancing household duties, Maheshwari enjoys newfound independence and financial security from her Kalyani SHG earnings, supporting her two children and providing them opportunities once thought unreachable. As the SHG expands its market presence through exhibitions and fairs, Maheshwari aims to establish sustainable buyer connections and explore new avenues for their products. The skills gained from the Community Enterprise Programme have empowered her to surpass previous limitations, fostering personal and community growth.

Maheshwari’s journey reflects a quiet transformation. What started as a simple training session has become a source of pride and purpose. Through Sabai grass weaving, she’s gained not only a livelihood but also the confidence to inspire others in her community. Each product she creates weaves together hope, opportunity, and a brighter future for her family.