Subarnarekha Port and TSF Celebrate Boita Bandana Utsav at Chaumukh

Balasore : In a vibrant celebration of Odisha’s rich maritime heritage, Subarnarekha Port Private Limited (SPPL) and Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) , with the support of the Basanti Mata Puja Committee, organized the Boita Bandana Utsav at Chaumukh under Baliapal Block on November 15, 2024.

Esteemed guests, including Brahmananda Swain, IIC Baliapal, the SI of Jamkunda Outpost, Basanti Mata Puja Committee President Managivinda Jena, Secretary Managovinda Khilar, officers from SPPL and TSF had graced the occasion. The Boita Bandana Utsav featured a drawing competition for 100 students from Chaumukh and Dagara PMC schools, a rangoli contest for SHG members and learning center students, and vibrant performances of songs and Odissi dance.

A special highlight of the festival was the competitions for the “Best Sadhaba” and “Best Sadhabani,” where participants donned traditional attire, celebrating the community’s cultural heritage. Women SHG members showcased handmade products like sabai grass crafts, milk products, jute, and applique items developed under the guidance of TSF.

The festival concluded with the symbolic Boita Bandana ritual, followed by the award distribution ceremony, where winners of the drawing, rangoli, dance, and other categories were recognized for their artistic talents and cultural pride.