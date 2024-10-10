Study indicates significant shale gas generation potential in eastern South Karanpura coalfield, Jharkhand

Evidence from microscopic palynomorphs–, organic remains, combined with geochemical assessments have indicated significant potential for hydrocarbon generation in the eastern region of the South Karanpura coalfield in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand. The eastern Sirka coalfield in this region have exhibited higher potential for hydrocarbon generation compared to the Giddi coalfield in the north.

The South Karanpura coalfield, consisting of 28 major coal blocks, is well-established for its substantial deposits of workable coal. However, with the rising demand for energy and the growing interest in hydrocarbon exploration, the focus has increasingly shifted towards the potential for coal bed methane/shale gas (unconventional resource) generation within this region. This pursuit of green energy necessitates an environment conducive to hydrocarbon preservation, which is critical for the nation’s energy strategy.

The potential for hydrocarbon generation within a source rock is largely determined by the concentration of organic matter, which is influenced by specific environmental conditions.

To assess this potential, scientists from Birbal Sahni institution of Palaeosciences, Lucknow (BSIP), an autonomous institution of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) carried out a comprehensive study involving analysis of microscopic remains like pollen, spores, and certain microscopic organic matter (palynological), coupled with a laboratory procedure called Rock-Eval pyrolysis, for assessing the potential of the rock samples in an open system through the cracking of the organic matter, on sediments from the Sirka and Giddi C areas of the Damodar Basin.

Samples were collected from coal, carbonaceous shale, and sandstone layers of freshly exposed quarry faces of Sirka Colliery and Giddi C Colliery of Argada area, Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand, respectively. Parameters such as palynofacies, free hydrocarbons (S1), heavy hydrocarbons (S2) pyrolyzable carbon (PC), residual hydrocarbon (RC), were analysed in the samples.

These collected sediments, belonging to the Permian (Barakar) deposits, point to favourable conditions for high hydrocarbon resource potential in the eastern region of the South Karanpura coalfield.

This research published in Journal of Asian Earth Sciences-X provides essential insights that can guide future exploration efforts, contributing to energy resource development and national energy security. More detailed study is required for the confirmation of the economic exploration.

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jaesx.2024.100181

Fig.1 Geological map of South Karanpura Basin, showing the location of investigated fossil locality

Fig.2 Ternary plot showing the distribution of the various palynofacies components in the Sirka and Giddi C area.

Fig. 3 A bivariate graph showing the genetic potential in the source rock of South Karanpura Coalfield.