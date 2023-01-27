Students will be able to make the examination a joyous celebration with PM Modi’s sutras: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, on the basis of his life experiences and his scholarship, shared with the children how they could easily solve their problems related to examinations. He told the children how to reduce the stress of exams and make it a joyous celebration. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing students in “Pariksha Pe Charcha-2023” with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on the topic “Enliven the Exam Warrior within you” after the discussion. More than 200 students from 8 schools of Bhopal participated in the virtual discussion from Samatva Bhawan along with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. Principal Secretary School Education Smt. Rashmi Arun Shami, Commissioner Public Education Shri Abhay Verma, Additional Secretary School Education Shri Shrikant Bhanot and Director State Education Center Shri Dhanraju S. was present.

PM Shri Modi thanked for providing guidance to students

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Prime Minister Shri Modi told the students how to manage and plan time, how to solve problems and do hard work smartly to get better results in less time. Prime Minister Shri Modi also discussed with teachers and parents about the way of teaching children, their personality development and expansion of their thoughts. The children are happy with Prime Minister Shri Modi’s Pariksha pe charcha. His guidance is wonderful and phenomenal. Children will be able to make the examination a celebration of joy by being stress-free with the sutras shared by Prime Minister Shri Modi. Being a natural manifestation of their talents, they will face the test with joy and fun and the results will also be better. Thanks to Prime Minister Shri Modi for this initiative.

Students of eight schools of Bhopal visit CM’s residence

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan sought information from the students of Bhopal’s Government Subhash Higher Secondary School of Excellence, Government C.M. Rise High School Barrai, C.M. Rise Government Higher Secondary School, Govindpura, Government Kamla Nehru Girls Higher Secondary School T.T. Nagar, Government C.M. Rise Higher Secondary School, Nishatpura, Government C.M. Rise Mahatma Gandhi Higher Secondary School Berkheda, Government Higher Secondary School, Berkhedi, Government Sardar Patel Higher Secondary School Karond regarding ongoing studies and other arrangements in the school. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that efforts for better quality and arrangements are being made continuously in all the schools including CM Rise schools.

PM Shri Modi gives suggestion of technology fasting

Ritika Ghodke, student of Class 12th of Government Subhash Higher Secondary School, Bhopal, joined the Pariksha pe Charcha from Delhi. She asked Prime Minister Shri Modi on “How can we learn more and more languages?” Prime Minister Shri Modi told Ritika that we should be proud of our heritage. The world’s richest languages ​​like Sanskrit and Tamil exist in our country. Learning a language other than our own exposes us to a different cultural environment.

In Pariksha Pe Charcha, Dipesh Ahirwar, student of Government Higher Secondary School, Ahmedabad Palace Kohefiza, Bhopal, asked a question regarding disruption in concentration through social media. Prime Minister Shri Modi said that the increasing screen time of youth in India is a matter of concern. We have to ensure smart phone usage in a smart way. We have to be careful that we do not become slaves of these technical means. Use them as per your need, adopt technology fasting and develop such places in the house as no technology zones where family members are not allowed to bring mobiles etc. and mutual communication can be encouraged among family members.