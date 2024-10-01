Students who excelled in the field of special education and disability rehabilitation were honored today at the convocation ceremony held at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. The event was organized by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) and the National Rehabilitation Examination Board. Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment (SJE), Dr. Virendra Kumar was the Chief Guest, while Minister of State (SJE), Shri B.L. Verma graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Virendra Kumar said that a convocation ceremony is a pivotal moment in every student’s life. Through these courses, our students are not only gaining education but are also being prepared to serve society. The participation of students with disabilities serves as an inspiration, showing that physical challenges are no barrier to acquiring education. The Minister also emphasized that the Rehabilitation Council of India plays a crucial role in the field of disability and education and is working as a friend to children with disabilities in educational sectors.

Minister of State, Shri B.L. Verma, congratulated the top-performing students in his address and said that education is the cornerstone of social empowerment. Our students with disabilities are setting new milestones in the field of education, which is a matter of pride for the society.

The Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, highlighted the significant role of teachers in providing quality education, stating that teachers bring positive changes in a student’s life. He also encouraged students to pursue their studies in special education and disability rehabilitation diligently, assuring them of great career prospects in this field.

Speaking on the education system, Mr. Aggarwal emphasized the importance of modernizing the available books in special education and disability rehabilitation and incorporating works by Indian authors. He stressed the need for making books available in both English and Hindi mediums.

In the convocation ceremony, 16 students, including 3 students with disabilities, were honored. On this occasion, RCI also launched two new courses — ISITEP and B.Sc. Clinical Psychology (Hons.). The event was attended by RCI Chairperson Ms. Sharanjeet Kaur; Member Secretary, Shri Vikas Trivedi, and officials from the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, along with students, faculty members, and experts from various institutions.