Students of Viswa-Bharati Shantiniketan Visited RIE Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A group of Master of Education Students and Faculty Members from Department of Education (Vinay Bhavan) Viswa-Bharati Shantiniketan visited the Regional Institute of Education, Bhubaneswar. All the visitors were traditionally welcomed in the institute and an introductory session was organized in the auditorium, in which Principal in-charge Prof. Mansi Goswami, Head of Department of Education Prof. Laxmidhar Behera along with other faculty members were present. Prof. Mansi Goswami in her address heartily welcomed the students and faculty members of Viswa-Bharati Shantiniketan. She outlined about programmes and activities of NCERT and RIE, Bhubaneswar in particular and NCERT in general. Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Head of the Department of Education welcoming the visitors highlighted the salient and innovative features M.Ed. Programme of RIE Bhubaneswar. Through the interactive session of question-answers students came to know about the functioning of institute and the National Council of Educational Research and Training, New Delhi. Students and Faculty Members from Department of Education (Vinay Bhavan) Viswa-Bharati, Shantiniketan also had interactive discussion session with the M.Ed. Students studying in the Institute. Dr. Shyamsundar Bairagya, from Vinay Bhawan shared about the activities of Viswa-Bharati Shantiniketan .Dr. Markendey Dixit Dr. Dipanshu Sharma, coordinators of the programme facilitated the entire visiting members on the tour of the campus of the institution, in which main attraction were the Library, ICT Studio, Herbal Garden, Science labs and Teaching – Learning Resource room.