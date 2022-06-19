Students’ love for environment is commendable: CM Shivraj Chouhan Peepal, Karanj and Kadam saplings planted in Smart garden

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings of Peepal, Karanj and Kadam in Smart Udyan. He was accompanied by students of National Service Scheme unit of Barkatullah University, Bhopal who also planted saplings.

The students told Chief Minister Shri Chouhan that empty coconut shells are being used by them to present saplings. This allows the plant to be preserved before planting without using polythene. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan praised the awareness and love of the students for the environment conservation. The students include Sushri Nupur, Shri T. Devashish, Sushri Megha, Shri Harsh, Shri Pradeep Kushwaha and Shri Dileep. Students are also taking part in programmes of blood donation, child protection awareness and financial literacy.

Peepal planted in Smart garden is considered to be an environment-purifying plant. It is also known as a shade-giving tree. It also has religious and ayurvedic importance. Karanja is used in religious works. Kadamba tree is found everywhere in India. It is full of medicinal properties.