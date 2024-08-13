Students from OAV, Chamakhandi And Govt High school unit-8 Win the 2024 Brillio Cluster Round Across the Different Schools Bhubaneswar Odisha for the National STEM Challenge 2023-24

Bhubaneswar ─ Students from OAV, Chamakhandi And Govt High school unit-8 triumphed at the cluster round of the National STEM Challenge, an initiative by Brillio in partnership with STEM Learning, a social enterprise dedicated to promoting STEM education among school children.

The cluster round, held at Govt Boys High school,UNIT-8,BBSR Bhubaneswar celebrated the success of these students as they were felicitated by STEM Learning Team and Teachers. These victors will now advance to the Zonal round, with the ultimate goal of competing in the Finale in Bengaluru.

This event was the start of a year-long series of STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) activities, including science and mathematics model competitions, technology and engineering tinkering.

The Brillio National STEM Challenge is a distinctive national competition, providing an exceptional STEM learning platform for students from government and government-aided schools across India. This initiative is part of Brillio’s sustained commitment to skills development. Designed to foster curiosity, innovation, and design thinking skills among students from grades 6 through 10, the challenge ensures inclusivity, irrespective of the students’ backgrounds.

Ashutosh Pandit, Founder of STEM Learning, said, “I am thrilled about the fourth edition of the National STEM Challenge and equally excited to see these young participants advancing to the Zonal rounds. STEM Learning is dedicated to empowering rural education by creating a platform that highlights the hidden talents of underserved school children. We aim to reach every corner and foster scientific temperament and inquisitiveness, which was the founding ideology of the National STEM Challenge. To widen our reach, we look forward to collaborating with corporates as CSR implementation partners to create a lasting positive impact on the rural education sector.”

STEM Learning is a pioneering organization dedicated to enhancing STEM education across India. With a presence in 3,800 schools nationwide, STEM Learning partners with over 250 corporates to install science centers, science labs, and tinker labs in government schools as part of their CSR initiatives. By reaching over a million students, STEM Learning is transforming education and empowering the next generation of innovators.

Miss Arpita a student of OAV,Chamakhandi said: “Participating in the National STEM Challenge has been an incredible journey for me and my friends. It has shown us that no dream is too big when it comes to solving real-world problems. This competition has not only broadened

our horizons but also ignited a lifelong passion for innovation and learning. We are deeply

grateful to Brillio, STEM Learning, and our mentors for this experience. With the skills and

knowledge gained here, we feel ready to take on the world and contribute to the ever- evolving field of science and technology.”