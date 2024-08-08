Students from Goa and East Bengaluru Schools Win TCS InQuizitive 2024 Bengaluru Edition

BENGALURU, August 8, 2024: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 800 students across 200 schools at the Bengaluru edition of its flagship annual quiz, TCS InQuizitive. The event was open to students from classes 8 to 12 and showcased the intellectual prowess of the city’s youth.

After an intense five rounds of quizzing at the regional finals in Bengaluru, Vighnesh Shetye, 16, from Mushtifund Aryaan Higher Secondary School in Goa emerged as the winner, while Nithilan Ravikumar, 17 from Delhi Public School in Bengaluru East secured the runner-up position. The two students will now represent Bengaluru in the National Finals, competing with champions from 11 other regional rounds from across India. The prizes were distributed by the guest of honour, C.K. Venkataraman, MD of Titan, along with Sunil Deshpande, Regional Head, TCS Bengaluru.

“It is impressive how TCS is pushing relevant and futuristic knowledge at schools as early as 8th grade, building an amazing tech ready talent for the future. The level of knowledge among students, even in the audience today, was very impressive clearly demonstrating that are many more winners there. The consistency of the efforts and continuity of this quiz for more than two decades is very special and something only a TATA company can achieve,” said Venkataraman.

“TCS has been visionary in seeding IT awareness at the school level for over two and half decades through various quizzing and student engagement initiatives. To witness so many bright minds today vying for the winning spot is truly heartening and encouraging. We believe that such events give the much-needed exposure to the students across various cities towards trending technologies and will help them make the right choices in their bright careers ahead,” added Sunil Deshpande.

TCS InQuizitive is an innovative learning initiative designed to enhance curiosity and awareness among students in fields such as information technology, science, sports, engineering, and art. There is no entry fee for participation.