Students from four villages in Sundargarh will benefit from the Remedial Classes provided by Mahanadi Mines and Minerals

Sundergarh: As part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives of Mahanadi Mines and Minerals Private Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, special coaching and remedial classes have been launched to support the education of 151 students. These classes commenced on 26 November at Government UG High School, Jharpalam of Sundargarh district.

This initiative is designed to assist students in classes 4, 5, 9, and 10 who attend government schools in the villages of Bijahan, Bhograkachhar, Girisima, and Jharpalam.

The primary goal of this program is to equip students in grades 4 and 5 with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in the Adarsha and Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance exams. Participants will specifically prepare for these entrance examinations through tailored and focused training sessions. This program enhances their academic abilities and confidence, ensuring they are well-prepared to excel in these critical assessments.

Students in classes 9 and 10 will benefit from comprehensive career counselling aimed at helping them explore various pathways for their future. They will also learn effective stress management techniques to cope with academic pressures and maintain their well-being. Additionally, tailored academic support will be provided in specific subjects, ensuring each student receives the guidance necessary to excel in their studies and foster holistic development.

This initiative underlines the company’s commitment to empowering students in rural areas by enhancing educational opportunities and fostering their academic growth.

The launch event was attended by Dharmendra Dubey, Site Head of Mahanadi Mines and Minerals Private Limited, as well as Dilip Sevak, Head of the Land and R&R Department. Also present were members of the CSR team, along with teachers and students from the relevant schools.