Students from DAV Public School, Unit VIII, St. Paul’s School, Rourkela, win Bhubaneswar Edition of TCS InQuizitive

Bhubaneswar, November 11, 2024: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading IT services, consulting, and business solutions, witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 330 students across 45 schools at the Bhubaneswar edition of its flagship annual quiz, TCS InQuizitive. The event, which was open to students from classes 8 to 12, showcased the intellectual prowess of the city’s youth.

After five intense rounds of quizzing at the regional finals held on Monday at the East Coast Railway Auditorium, Rail Vihar, 15-year-old Tripathy Divyajyoti Senapati from DAV Public School, Unit VIII, Bhubaneswar emerged as the winner. Arnab Ghosh, 14, from St. Paul’s School, Hamirpur, Rourkela secured the runner-up position. The two students will now represent Bhubaneswar in the National Finals, competing with champions from 11 other regions from across India. The prizes were distributed by Bibhu Panda, Delivery Centre Head, TCS Bhubaneswar.

Bibhu Panda, Delivery Center Head, TCS Bhubaneswar said “Thrilled to see the incredible talent and boundless enthusiasm of young minds on display at TCS InQuizitive in Bhubaneswar. TCS is deeply committed to nurturing future leaders by inspiring curiosity and a love for learning. TCS InQuizitive isn’t just a quiz, it’s a platform where students challenge themselves, expand their horizons, and ignite their passion for knowledge. Seeing the energy and brilliance they bring truly reaffirms our belief in the power of youth to shape a brighter tomorrow.”

TCS InQuizitive is an innovative learning initiative designed to enhance curiosity and awareness among students in fields such as information technology, science, sports, engineering, and art. There is no entry fee for participation.