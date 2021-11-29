Students Benefited Under NSS

New Delhi : The Ministry of Minority Affairs implements Free Coaching and Allied Scheme ( Naya Savera) to assist students/candidates belonging to the six notified minority communities namely Sikh, Jain, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist and Parsi by way of special coaching for qualifying examinations for admission in technical/professional courses and competitive examination for recruitment to Group Á, ‘B’, & ‘C’ services and other equivalent posts under the Central and State Governments including public sector undertakings, banks, insurance companies as well as autonomous bodies. The scheme is implemented across the country through project implementing agencies / Non-Government Organizations (NGOs).
During last four years (2017-18 to 2020-21), total 36,839 students/candidates from six notified minority communities have benefitted under the Scheme. The State-wise details of number of students benefitted during last four years are at Annexure. Religion-wise data of the beneficiaries is not maintained under this scheme.
Since inception, an amount of Rs. 344.24 crore has been utilized for implementation of Scheme.
The Naya Savera Scheme is implemented for the welfare of the students/candidates from economically weaker section (EWS) of the minority communities having annual family income less than Rs 6 lacs, and no separate categorization has been provided for urban or rural zones. 30% seats are earmarked for minority girl students.
Annexure
|State-wise details of students of minority communities benefitted under the Naya Savera Scheme (NSS) of Government during last four years (FY 2017-18 to FY 2020-21)
|States / UTs
|No. of students
|Andhra Pradesh
|1560
|Assam
|150
|Bihar
|200
|Chandigarh
|540
|Chhattisgarh
|300
|Delhi
|1023
|Gujarat
|1968
|Haryana
|860
|Jammu and Kashmir
|640
|Jharkhand
|360
|Karnataka
|4718
|Kerala
|1930
|Madhya Pradesh
|2195
|Maharashtra
|3930
|Manipur
|350
|Meghalaya
|410
|Punjab
|1400
|Rajasthan
|1330
|Tamil Nadu
|850
|Telangana
|1750
|Uttar Pradesh
|8345
|West Bengal
|2030
This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.