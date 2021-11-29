Students Benefited Under NSS

New Delhi : The Ministry of Minority Affairs implements Free Coaching and Allied Scheme ( Naya Savera) to assist students/candidates belonging to the six notified minority communities namely Sikh, Jain, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist and Parsi by way of special coaching for qualifying examinations for admission in technical/professional courses and competitive examination for recruitment to Group Á, ‘B’, & ‘C’ services and other equivalent posts under the Central and State Governments including public sector undertakings, banks, insurance companies as well as autonomous bodies. The scheme is implemented across the country through project implementing agencies / Non-Government Organizations (NGOs).

During last four years (2017-18 to 2020-21), total 36,839 students/candidates from six notified minority communities have benefitted under the Scheme. The State-wise details of number of students benefitted during last four years are at Annexure. Religion-wise data of the beneficiaries is not maintained under this scheme.

Since inception, an amount of Rs. 344.24 crore has been utilized for implementation of Scheme.

The Naya Savera Scheme is implemented for the welfare of the students/candidates from economically weaker section (EWS) of the minority communities having annual family income less than Rs 6 lacs, and no separate categorization has been provided for urban or rural zones. 30% seats are earmarked for minority girl students.

Annexure

State-wise details of students of minority communities benefitted under the Naya Savera Scheme (NSS) of Government during last four years (FY 2017-18 to FY 2020-21) States / UTs No. of students Andhra Pradesh 1560 Assam 150 Bihar 200 Chandigarh 540 Chhattisgarh 300 Delhi 1023 Gujarat 1968 Haryana 860 Jammu and Kashmir 640 Jharkhand 360 Karnataka 4718 Kerala 1930 Madhya Pradesh 2195 Maharashtra 3930 Manipur 350 Meghalaya 410 Punjab 1400 Rajasthan 1330 Tamil Nadu 850 Telangana 1750 Uttar Pradesh 8345 West Bengal 2030

This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.