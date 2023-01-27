Students and teachers from around 400 Eklavya Model Residential Schools(EMRS) located across the country attended the Pariksha Pe Charcha session

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, interacted with students about upcoming exams today in the 6th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha Programme. The programme was organised at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, where school students of grades 9th to 12th, parents, and teachers had heart to heart interaction with the Prime Minister.

Over the years, Pariksha pe Charcha Programme developed by the Prime Minister has evolved as a larger movement- Exam Warriors wherein students, parents, and teachers from all over the country and abroad interact with him enthusiastically on various topics viz. how to cope up with examination stress and celebrate life as an Utsav.

The 38.80 Lakh students, teachers, and parents, who were shortlisted to ask the Prime Minister questions, were selected from an online creative writing competition on an array of subject and topics. The competition was organised through the MyGov platform from 25th November 2022 till 30th December 2022 and participants were presented with a special Pariksha pe Charcha kit comprising of Exam Warrior book written by the Prime Minister and a certificate.

In this edition of Pariksha pe Charcha, 20 lakh questions were received on various topics ranging from family pressure, stress management, prevention of unfair means, how to stay healthy and fit to career selection etc.

The PPC platform provided a unique opportunity to get the exam-related queries and doubts resolved by applying the mantra given by PM. There were bundle of exam-related topics touched during the program, ranged from parents’ pressure to conduct of students in society; from seeking tips to keep away from social media distractions to learning of different languages. He also emphasised on the importance of education for all regardless of gender and the importance of knowing the comprehensive NEP 2020, which will redefine education and provide new learning opportunities.

The program organised by Ministry of Education’s Department of School Education and Literacy was telecast live on Doordarshan (DD National, DD News, DD India), radio channels, TV channels, digital media, including YouTube channels of EduMinofIndia, Narendra Modi, PMO India, PIB India, Doordarshan National, MyGovIndia, DD News, Rajya Sabha TV, Swayam Prabha. This programme was witnessed live by crores of students.

Special arrangements were made by Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) across the country to telecast the program live at school premises. EMRS students and teaching fraternity from around 400 schools across the country attended the program virtually and resolved to follow PM’s words of wisdom and write the exams in a stress and anxiety free manner. Senior officers and staff of the Ministry too virtually attended the Programme to have a taste of the insights and advice shared by the Prime Minister with the students.

Shri Arjun Munda, Hon’ble Minister of Tribal Affairs , on this occasion remarked, “With his unique initiative of “Pariksha Pe Charcha”, Hon’ble Prime Minister has set a legacy for generations to come. Under his able guidance, vision and strong leadership, India is relentlessly striving to achieve its goals based on the mantra of ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’. I am sure that in the 6th Edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha held today, our Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs), Ashram Schools and lakhs of students who are taking advantage of pre- and post-matric scholarship would have exploited this opportunity to the fullest. I believe that students of our country will no longer be afraid of the examinations and will work hard for their prosperous future. I wish all the very best to our dear students for their upcoming examinations.”

The event has been a valuable and enlightening experience and shall go a long way in alleviation of the stress and pressure associated with exams to a considerable extent.