Strike by Sanitation Workers Disrupts Services at Bhubaneswar’s Capital Hospital

Sanitation workers at Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar, have gone on strike, demanding a Puja bonus for Dussehra and 30 days’ pay instead of 26 days. Over 200 workers protested outside the hospital director’s office, severely disrupting healthcare services. The strike has led to garbage accumulation, including medical waste like syringes and food remnants, causing unhygienic conditions on the premises. The hospital director has written to the concerned agency, urging immediate action to resolve the issue and restore sanitation services. This is the second such protest, following a similar demonstration by workers last year over tender-related issues.