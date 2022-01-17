Strict Punishment Should Be Given to the Criminals Who Shame Humanity – MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that strictest action should be taken in the recent crimes against women in some districts. Follow-up of such cases should be done continuously to take the demons who have committed inhuman and heinous acts to the gallows. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan held a meeting with senior police officers today regarding the incidents in Indore, Sehore, Gwalior and Shivpuri.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed for strict action against the culprits on yesterday’s incident in Indore. The Chief Minister said that the action against the culprits should not be limited to arrest only. Senior police officer of Indore Rural informed that 5 people have been arrested in this case. The Chief Minister directed to immediately charge-sheet in the case and take the matter to the fast track court. Taking a serious stand on the Sehore incident also, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the culprits should be punished through fast track court. He discussed the incident of December 27 with the police officers of Gwalior. Three persons have been arrested in this case. Directions were also given to forfeit the truck used in the crime and also to file an FIR against the owner of the truck. The Chief Minister directed the Superintendent of Police, Shivpuri, for the strictest punishment against the guilty in the incident of crime committed by the family on a girl child in the district.

Humanity is ashamed of such incidents

The Chief Minister said that the incident in Indore is an incident that shames humanity. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also asked to confiscate the property of criminals. The Chief Minister directed to take action through fast track courts, including the four cases in the category of identified crimes.

Chinese Manjha is deadly, take action – Chief Minister Shri Chouhan

The Chief Minister Shri Chouhan described the death of a young woman in Ujjain due to a Chinese manjha used for kite flying as tragic. He said that strict action should be taken against those who use banned manjha. Keep an eye on its sale and use at any place in the state and control the use of this material which proves to be lethal. Additional Chief Secretary Home Dr. Rajesh Rajoura, Director General of Police Shri Vivek Johri, Officer on Special Duty of Chief Minister’s Office Shri Yogesh Choudhary were present in the meeting..