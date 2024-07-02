Strict Instructions from Odisha Health Dept: Rape Victim Reports to be Issued Within a Week

The State Health Department has directed all government and private doctors to provide medical reports of rape victims within seven days. This follows Section 184 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, effective from July 1, 2024, which mandates timely examination and reporting.
Key instructions include:
- Immediate medical examination of rape victims presented by police.
- Documentation of any delays and reasons in the register and report.
- Noting the exact time of examination start and finish.
- Submitting the report to the Investigating Officer within seven days.
- Obtaining express consent from the victim or, for minors, their guardians.